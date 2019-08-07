Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55 to $3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. Atkore International Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.55-3.63 EPS.

ATKR stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.81. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 103.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atkore International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.