ATN (ATN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and Hotbit. ATN has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $10.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATN has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00248887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.01239191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00095867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, RightBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

