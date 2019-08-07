AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. AT&T posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

T stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 17,404,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,364,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,632 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

