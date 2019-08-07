Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 91,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,790. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,172,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

