Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Earnings Miss

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was down 6.3% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.64, approximately 1,459,735 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 710,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,781 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,172,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

