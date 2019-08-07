Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Shares of AVNS opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $72.96.

In other news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 64,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

