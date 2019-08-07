Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.70 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $9,200,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22. Avantor has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

