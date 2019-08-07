Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.58 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.58 EPS.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 1,694,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22. Avantor has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.