Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.Avantor also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

