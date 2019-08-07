Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.77 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AVID traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 3,401,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $406.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.