Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 1.77%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Avis Budget Group updated its FY19 guidance to $3.35-4.20 EPS.

Shares of CAR opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.08.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

