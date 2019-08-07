AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

AXGN traded down $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 116,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.83 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $672.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.18.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 8,717.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

