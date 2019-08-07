AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $21.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. AxoGen traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 1353925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Get AxoGen alerts:

In related news, VP David K. Hansen sold 20,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at $579,056.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,493.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AxoGen by 54.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 33.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AxoGen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $672.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.