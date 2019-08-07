Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Trading 10.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.00, 421,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 163,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Specifically, SVP Michael V. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $374,060.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,040 shares of company stock valued at $832,724 in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The company has a current ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

