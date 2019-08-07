aXpire Hits Market Cap of $2.28 Million (AXPR)

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One aXpire token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, aXpire has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. aXpire has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $113,986.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00246240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.01231717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00094882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000409 BTC.

aXpire Token Profile

aXpire’s launch date was January 29th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 348,495,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,495,103 tokens. The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire. The official message board for aXpire is medium.com/@aXpire. aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. aXpire’s official website is axpire.io.

Buying and Selling aXpire

aXpire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aXpire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aXpire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aXpire using one of the exchanges listed above.

