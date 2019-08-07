Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), approximately 105,344 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 192,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Azure Minerals in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.45 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Azure Minerals Company Profile (ASX:AZS)

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Northern Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Oposura project located in Sonora State of Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

