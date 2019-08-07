B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.02

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1829626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $301.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.67 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,849,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,056,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 2,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

