Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 71.2% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 290.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4,837.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Macquarie set a $131.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.74.

BIDU traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,067. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $234.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

