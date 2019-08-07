Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

BANC opened at $14.25 on Monday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1,016.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Banc of California by 55,825.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

