Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Bandwidth worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 551,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 388.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 57.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 146,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $48.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

BAND opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $57,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $10,974,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,394 shares of company stock valued at $29,053,987. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

