Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Down 1%

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 115.28 ($1.51), 168,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 110,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 million and a PE ratio of -27.32.

In related news, insider Ray Anderson acquired 20,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,727.20 ($21,857.05).

Bango Company Profile (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

