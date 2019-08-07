Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $68.89. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 1,061,539 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CSFB set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$81.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.33. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

