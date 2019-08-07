Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $23.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 10,331 shares.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.