Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.21 and last traded at $85.70, approximately 437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.48% of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C as of its most recent SEC filing.

