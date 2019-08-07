Barclays Reiterates Equal weight Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, July 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 270.50 ($3.53).

BT.A opened at GBX 182.34 ($2.38) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 182.24 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

In other news, insider Jan du Plessis acquired 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.80 ($2,346.53). Also, insider Allison Kirkby acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($66,313.86). Insiders acquired 1,528,789 shares of company stock worth $308,898,506 in the last ninety days.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

