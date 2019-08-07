Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ESI stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,381. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scot Benson purchased 20,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rakesh Sachdev sold 28,764 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $308,062.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

