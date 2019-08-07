Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

BHC stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,516. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $98,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

