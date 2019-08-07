BBA Aviation’s (BBA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBA. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 351.33 ($4.59).

BBA Aviation stock opened at GBX 300.60 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.28. BBA Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. BBA Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

