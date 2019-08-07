Beacon Roofing Supply’s (BECN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

BECN stock traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,782. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 11,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $401,634.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,288.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

