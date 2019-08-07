bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.98. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 237 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82.

About bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

