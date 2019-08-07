Beetle Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,607.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $60,607.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 195,267,379 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $51.55, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

