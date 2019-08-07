Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) a €25.00 Price Target

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on P1Z. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.80 ($25.35).

Patrizia Immobilien has a one year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a one year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

