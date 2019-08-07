Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,169,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,807. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $297.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

