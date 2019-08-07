Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 812.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $14,618,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Wedbush set a $71.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.92. 1,201,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,840. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,705,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,991,971 shares of company stock valued at $140,642,341 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

