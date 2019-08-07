BidaskClub Lowers TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 503.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.