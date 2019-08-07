biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

biOasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 94000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

About biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

