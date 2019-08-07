BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 223.34% and a negative net margin of 472.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 38,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $313.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,680.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $74,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,710.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,750 shares of company stock valued at $390,898. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

