BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 42.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDSI. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 90,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $398,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,031,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,224.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,429,743 shares of company stock valued at $11,699,958. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

