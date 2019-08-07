Bitcoin Planet Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $5,665.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.35 or 0.00893612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00251394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003853 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.