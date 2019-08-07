Bitcoin Red Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $91,938.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00245653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.01233885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00095121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.