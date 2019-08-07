BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

BJ’s Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 31,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,043. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $800.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

