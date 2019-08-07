Bki Investment Co Ltd (BKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Bki Investment Co Ltd (ASX:BKI) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

BKI stock opened at A$1.69 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Bki Investment has a fifty-two week low of A$1.45 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.74 ($1.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36.

Get Bki Investment alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Millner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.66 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$1,657,000.00 ($1,175,177.30).

About Bki Investment

Brickworks Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bki Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bki Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.