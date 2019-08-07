Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Holdings Lessened by Strycker View Capital LLC

Strycker View Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,878 shares during the period. Black Knight comprises 9.0% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strycker View Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Black Knight worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $2,166,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $15,302,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock worth $16,923,020 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. 23,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,902. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.