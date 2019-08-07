Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $101.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud provides cloud-based software to facilitate work for social causes. The company is benefiting from growing clout of company’s Financial Edge NXT offering, expansion of product portfolio and collaborations. We believe that increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, digital marketing and cloud-based platforms presents significant growth opportunity for the company. Further, Blackbaud expanded alliance with Microsoft with Integrated Cloud Initiative for Nonprofits, which bodes well. However, the company’s buyouts have negatively impacted its balance sheet. Frequent acquisitions are a distraction for management, which could impact organic growth and impose integration risks. Further, high indebtedness adds to the risk of investing in the company.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLKB. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. 3,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,034. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,258 shares of company stock worth $915,832. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,310,000 after purchasing an additional 849,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,789,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3,870.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 110,258 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

