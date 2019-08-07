BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,677,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,980,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5,049.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,080 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 638,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

NYSE BLK traded down $10.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.71. 12,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,647. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $494.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

