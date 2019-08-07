Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BRNA opened at GBX 195.58 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.56. Blackrock North American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 201.62 ($2.63).

Blackrock North American Income Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

