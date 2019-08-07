Blocktix Market Cap Hits $126,244.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $126,244.00 and $627.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00246578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.01237275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00094960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

