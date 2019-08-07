Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.99. Blonder Tongue Labs shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 14,049 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blonder Tongue Labs from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

About Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

