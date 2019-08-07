Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

BCOR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 7,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64. Blucora has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Blucora news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 2,500 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $80,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,982.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,718,097.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,847,573.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,887. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

