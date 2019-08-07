Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Up 8.3% After Strong Earnings

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.48, approximately 1,212,844 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 587,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 70.16% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

In other Blue Apron news, CFO Timothy Bensley sold 44,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $30,397.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,735.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 45,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $31,525.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,718.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,928 shares of company stock worth $71,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 69.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $349,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $77,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 39.1% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 7,243,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 2,037,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

